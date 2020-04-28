INFOGRAPHIC: How FireEye fared in Q1 2020

Cybersecurity firm FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported first-quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday after the regular trading hours. For the quarter, the company reported losses that were two cents narrower than expected on revenues that topped estimates.
In a statement, CFO Frank Verdecanna said, “Given the uncertainty regarding the duration and impact of COVID-19, we are withdrawing our billings and operating cash flow guidance for the full year 2020. In addition, the guidance that we are providing for Q2 2020 and the full year 2020 comes with the caveat that there is significant uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that actual results could differ materially from our outlook.”
FEYE stock fell 6.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has lost 32% of its value since the start of this year.
Competitor Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is scheduled to announce quarterly results on May 6.
Most Popular
Q3 earnings preview: Microsoft (MSFT) can weather the economic uncertainty
The technology bellwethers are expected to report their recently ended quarter results this week, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) tomorrow, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Wednesday, followed
What to look for when Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reports Q1 2020 earnings
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is set to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28, after the market closes. Analysts expect the company to report EPS of
COVID-19 impact to weigh heavily on Ford’s Q1 financial results
COVID-19 has shattered all the industries globally and the automobile industry is one among them which suffered a severe blow. When things get settled down, it is expected that the