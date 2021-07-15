Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q2 2021 earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues grew 15% to $71.3 billion year-over-year, helped by 17.2% growth at Optum.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth shareholders was $4.2 billion, or $4.46 per share, compared to $6.6 billion, or $6.91 per share last year.
Adjusted EPS amounted to $4.70 per share.
