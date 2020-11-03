Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Thank you and welcome to the Ingersoll Rand 2020 third quarter earnings call. I am Vik Kini, Ingersoll Rand's Chief Financial Officer, and with me today is Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer.

Vicente Reynal — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Vik, and good morning to everyone. I want to start our call by thanking all our employees around the world for their hard work and commitment to the health and safety of our teams and their families, as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their dedication to serving our customers at the highest level. Their focus and consistent contribution, coupled with the continued proliferation of IRX throughout our organization delivered strong results we can all be proud of.

Turning to Slide 4, I want to spend some time on our culture, because it is a competitive advantage for us. Particularly in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, our progress has been impressive. Let me point out a few examples of the inflight initiatives that are helping to foster our unique culture as we integrate both companies. We have now rolled out our purpose and values activation to nearly the entire company. These are highly engaged in one-on-one sessions where we work with our employees to discuss our purpose and values and what it means to live them every day. In addition, we have continued the Owning Our Future Forums, which are virtual micro town hall meetings to create open dialog. To date, we have engaged and heard from over 7,000 employees, and the feedback is helping us simplify our internal processes.

In the third quarter, we also conducted our first all-employee engagement survey. We had a 95% participation rate across the entire company, which is nearly 15 percentage points higher than the manufacturing index we benchmarked and puts us in the top quartile of participation. Our high engagement level is a positive reflection of employee satisfaction with working at Ingersoll Rand. And employee happiness is very important to us.

And a great example of our employees living our purpose and values and making a positive impact in our community is the Dosatron team, which sits in our Precision and Science Technologies segment. The Dosatron team helped develop a method to deliver clean drinking water to an orphanage in a remote location in Madagascar using our technology of electricity-free dosing pumps. Examples like these are happening around the company and are strong proof of the culture we’re building at Ingersoll Rand, which currently supports our purpose of lean on us to help you make life better.

Moving to Slide 5. One of our key values is thinking and acting like an owner. In the third quarter, we took a major step forward in bringing that value to life by making all of our employees, shareholders of the company. On September 21, we were proud to virtually ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and announced the issuance of $150 million in equity awards across our entire employee base. This is a meaningful distribution equal to 20% of an individual’s base cash compensation. And as I have said before, this is not a thank you note to the team. Instead, this is a catalyst to have all 16,000 owners all moving in the same direction to drive change and create value for all shareholders, including themselves.

And like we did at Gardner Denver, we’re tying the equity grant to a specific initiative of improving net working capital. We are training all employees on what it means to be an owner. And when we launched these in 2017, we improved working capital as a percentage of sales of Gardner Denver by over 500 basis points in less than two years. So for us, we feel the future is extremely bright at Ingersoll Rand and with 16,000 employee owners moving in a common direction, I am confident in our ability to create meaningful value.

Turning to Slide 6. Let me now provide an update on our integration efforts. We have built a strong foundation and are now pivoting to growth with a specific focus on executing our talent priorities [Technical Issues] continue to capture supply chain synergies and driving free cash flow, which is allowing us to accelerate investments in IoT, digital and e-commerce initiatives and finally, advancing our work on the ESG front, as we look to be a recognized leader in corporate social responsibility. It is an exciting time at Ingersoll Rand, and as we continue to melt complementary cultures, as well as leverage our deep product portfolio to serve niche end markets and accelerate growth.

Speaking of our growth, let’s turn to Slide 7 to showcase a few examples. The first example is focused on how we’re leveraging a differentiated compression technology to penetrate the hydrogen refueling and dispensing niche market, which is a high growth and rapidly changing market. As part of the integration planning process, we did a lot of work to better understand these end-market and the potential it could bring to our combined company. Haskel, with over 70 years of industry experience is one of the world leaders in offering the most reliable, high-pressure equipment and technology today. We’re very excited about Haskel’s comprehensive portfolio of specialized compression solutions, as we are well positioned to win share with turnkey refueling stations used for heavy-duty vehicles and buses and light-duty passenger vehicles. We have now over 100 stations across the world and a technology leadership edge that we created over the past 12 months.

One example of our investments in innovation here is the launch of a new small-scale, cost-effective, standalone hydrogen fueling station which is designed for small, simple, plug-and-play installations. Now with the compressible configuration, it can be relocated from one location to another very easily for forklift applications. As we look ahead, the growth prospects in this space are extremely promising as a continued penetration of hydrogen fueling into key markets is expected to create a $2.5 billion addressable market for us by 2027.

Turning to Slide 8. The second example demonstrates how we can leverage the breadth of our technologies across multiple segments to win in a targeted end markets like water and wastewater. Take for example, a wastewater treatment plan shown on the picture. We have begun to leverage our technologies across the ITS and PST segment to drive further penetration in what is estimated to be a nearly $5 billion addressable market with a five-year CAGR of at least 2 times GDP. Utilizing IRX tools, we’re focused on capturing quick wins within our combined product portfolio.

First, we’re focused on increasing customer share wallet by offering a broader set of total solutions. We have identified already by more than 50 new sales channels to penetrate. Second, we’re coordinating internally our large project funnel to ensure all relevant businesses and brands are involved in bids with the goal of maximizing the content of Ingersoll Rand products in any project. And third, by combining demand generation database contact across the two segments, we have now over 32,000 contacts with an expectation to increase by 40% in the U.S. alone as part of our Impact Daily Management process. We’re now beginning to educate this entire universe of potential customers about our technologies and solutions with dedicated digital campaigns.

While we’re still in the early days as we just launched these initiative, we have already seen an increase of over $30 million in our funnel. This commercial synergy is just the beginning of what we believe will be a future where we connect all the technologies to optimize entire products and given the work we are already doing on IoT, we feel that we’re well positioned to capture this opportunity given our deep know-how of the types of sensors and controllers required in our products to best optimize the data acquisition and analytics.

Let me now turn over the call to Vik for an overview on the financials. Vik?

Vikram Kini — Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Vicente. Moving to Slide 9. Overall, we are extremely pleased with our performance in Q3 as industrial end markets saw a gradual sequential momentum throughout the quarter. We saw a similar trend across the majority of our businesses as total company orders and revenue increased 13% and 6%, respectively, as compared to 2Q levels with strong double-digit momentum in the Industrial Technology and Services, Specialty Vehicles and High Pressure Solutions segments. The Precision and Science segment saw slight sequential declines in orders, which was in line with expectations due to the large COVID-related orders for medical pumps we saw in the first half of the year that we do not expect to repeat.

As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, our goal is to continue to manage those areas within our control by utilizing IRX to maximize the value capture on productivity and synergy initiatives and maintain ample liquidity. And the team did exactly that as they delivered adjusted EBITDA of $284 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.3%. This was a 220 basis point improvement from the second quarter. On a year-over-year basis, despite double-digit revenue declines, margins were up 150 basis points and when adjusted for the High Pressure Solution segment, total company margins improved 240 basis points.

The teams are continuing to execute extremely well on capturing cost synergies and our annualized savings now stand at $150 million or 60% of our stated target of $250 million. Our strong commercial and operational execution led to company-wide decrementals of only 6%, which marks our lowest level seen thus far in 2020.

From a cash flow and capital structure perspective, we saw similar strong performance as free cash flow grew to $179 million. Liquidity now stand at $2.3 billion, and as a reminder, historical financials, as provided in this deck is on a supplemental basis, as if the transaction had happened on January 1, 2018 to assist in clean comparatives for the quarter. The detailed assumptions and adjustments used in these supplementals can be found in the appendix to the slides and our earnings release.

Turning to Slide 10, from a total company perspective, FX adjusted orders and revenue declined 8% and 11%, respectively, which is a meaningful improvement from the comparable 21% and 19% declines we saw in the second quarter. While COVID continues to create challenges, we saw continued stabilization in core markets in the Americas and EMEIA, particularly in the IT&S segment. Both regions saw high single-digit order declines on a total quarter basis for core compressor, blower and vacuum equipment with the strongest month occurring in September. And Asia Pacific continue to show positive trends on both revenue and orders led by China.

Specialty Vehicles saw strong orders performance up 29% ex-FX as the momentum for consumer vehicles continues at record levels. And as expected, the High Pressure Solutions segment saw order declines of slightly over 80% due to continued overcapacity in the market and depressed activity levels. Overall, it was just strong book-to-bill of 1.02 for the quarter, which is slightly better than the levels seen in the prior year of 1.0.

The company delivered $284 million of adjusted EBITDA, a decline of only 3% versus prior year even with the headwinds caused by the pandemic. The IT&S, Precision and Science and Specialty Vehicle segments, all saw a year-over-year improvements in adjusted EBITDA and strong triple-digit margin expansion. Offsets were seen in the High Pressure Solution segment, as well as higher corporate costs, which saw a large benefit in prior year cost due to reduced incentive compensation costs, as well as in-year investments, primarily around infrastructure and growth initiatives to stand up the new company.

Turning to Slide 11. Free cash flow for the quarter was $179 million, driven by the strong operational performance across the business, working capital improvements and continued cost savings and capex prioritization initiatives in the current uncertain environment. Capex during the quarter totaled $8 million. Free cash flow included $26 million of outflows related to the transaction, comprised of $13 million of synergy delivery spend and $12 million of company and stand-up related spend.

From a leverage perspective, we finished at 2.5 times, which was an 0.1 improvement as compared to prior quarter despite $10 million of lower LTM adjusted EBITDA. We would expect to continue to see leverage remain in the 2.5 times range or slightly better as we finish the year. And we feel comfortable with our current leverage position and see it has to be in at 2.0 times or better in the relatively near-term.

On the right side of the page, you can see the breakdown of total company liquidity, which now stands at $2.3 billion based on $1.3 billion of cash and nearly $1 billion of availability on our revolving credit facility. During the quarter, we terminated our legacy receivables financing agreement which was due to expire at the end of the year. We are not intending to renew the RFA moving into 2021 due to our enhanced liquidity profile and given the fact that the overall impact on liquidity from the RFA exit was less than 2%. As of September end, all of the company’s legacy fixed interest rate swaps have now expired. This is expected to yield an approximately $5 million cash interest benefit in Q4, as compared to Q3 at current interest rate levels. And as the company’s debt profile is now 100% fully floating, we’ll be examining the appropriate fixed versus floating structure moving forward from a risk management perspective. In total, liquidity has now increased $730 million from the end of Q1 giving us ample dry powder to execute on our organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Moving to Slide 12. We continue to see strong momentum on our cost synergy delivery efforts. Within the quarter, we accelerated the phasing of this initiative, and we have now already executed $150 million of annualized synergies. This includes $105 million of permanent structural cost reductions with approximately $80 million to $85 million of those savings expected to be realized in 2020. On our procurement synergies, we have captured a $40 million to $50 million with approximately $15 million to $20 million of those savings expected to be delivered in 2020. This represents an increase of $20 million of executed actions as compared to prior quarter.

And as a reminder, our funnel for direct material aligned to synergies are based on 2019 direct materials spend. In total, we now expect to deliver approximately 40% of our overall synergy target in 2020, which is approximately $100 million of savings. In addition, we now expect to deliver approximately 70% of our cumulative synergy savings by the end of 2021, and approximately 85% by the end of 2022, with the balance coming in 2023.

And as we have previously communicated, we are keeping the overall cost synergy target of $250 million over a three-year timeframe to remain prudent on volume-dependent synergies like procurement and i2V, given the current environment and we’ll provide an overall update when we give 2021 guidance during our February 2021 earnings call.

We also continue to make strong progress on lowering decremental margins. Total company decrementals were only 6% with IT&S, Precision and Science, and Specialty Vehicles, all seeing strong flow through and High Pressure Solutions managing decrementals below 40% for the first time this year. We also mentioned last quarter that we were expecting to see approximately $30 million to $35 million of the short-term cost actions that were taken in Q2 come back to the P&L. The teams did a nice job managing those costs and we only saw approximately $10 million come back to the P&L. Given the gradual recovery of the overall market, as well as very recent COVID-related lockdowns in several countries, we are now expecting the full return of that $30 million to $35 million cost base to extend into 2021.

I will now turn it back over to Vicente to discuss the segments.

Vicente Reynal — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Vik. So moving to Slide 13 and starting with the Industrial Technologies and Services. Overall, this segment performed better than expected with organic orders and revenue down 8% and 9%, respectively, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1. Despite the revenue decline, the team delivered strong adjusted EBITDA that was up 9% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24%, up 370 basis points year-over-year. Moving to commercial performance, while we know that many like to compare the entire ITS segment against some of our peers, that comparison can be a bit challenging, given that we have several different businesses in this segment.

Last quarter, we brought down the segment based on our internal business structure. In the spirit of transparency and desire to help you understand the business, we are now showing a product line breakdown. Starting with compressors, which represents about 65% of the segment, we saw orders down mid single-digit and revenue down low single-digit. A further breakdown into oil-free and oil-lubricated products will show that oil-free was up low double-digits in revenue, which we believe demonstrates the success of our strategic focus in this category, as well as market resiliency for oil-free products.

From an oil-lubricated perspective, orders and revenue were down mid-to-high single-digits, mainly driven by small rotary compressors, while large compressors continued to outperform. Regarding the regional split for revenue on compressors, in the Americas, the North America team performed comparatively better at down low single-digits, while Latin America was down in the mid single-digits. Mainland Europe was down low single-digits, while India, Middle East and Africa continue to see a decline in the mid-teens, improvement from Q2 levels of down nearly 40%. Asia Pacific continues to be the best performer with revenue up mid single-digits, driven by positive growth in China, while Southeast Asia is still seeing declines due to COVID shutdowns in some countries.

Moving to vacuum and blowers, which represents approximately 20% of the segment, orders were down low single-digits, driven by mid single decline in the blower business, partially offset with positive order momentum in our longer cycle Nash and Garo vacuum businesses. We were encouraged also to see that industrial vacuum business in Europe was relatively flat compared to down double-digits in the second quarter, which is a sign that our OEM customers are seeing some underlying improvement in their markets.

Moving next to the power tools and lifting, which is 10% of the segment, the total business was down high-teens in orders and mid-20s in revenue. The encouraging sign here is that the rapid improvement from last quarter where we were down low-40s in orders. The total business has materially improved from the second quarter, while lifting and material handling business remain depressed. And as we have said in the past, our focus here has been to materially improve the profitability of this business and we’re very happy with how the team has executed, delivering 270 basis points of sequential adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.

In this quarter, we want to highlight one of our growth synergies, which is the expansion of our oil-free compressor launch in Europe. You may recall, we launched a radical new technology in the oil-free space within Gardner Denver just a few years ago. This patented technology delivers completely oil-less air with a value proposition unmatched in the market. At that time, the Gardner Denver channel was not properly set up and experienced enough to sell such a unique product focused on total cost of ownership in the oil-free space. However, the Ingersoll Rand team has a lot of experience in selling oil-free products, and within a matter of months, we have re-launched the product under the Ingersoll Rand brand and leveraged the Ingersoll Rand channel. We have also trained over 400 channel partners and our funnel has increased to $50 million in a matter of months. It is good to note that more than 20% of that funnel increase was generated purely with demand generation efforts.

Moving to Slide 14. We’ll review the Precision and Science Technologies segment. Overall organic orders were down 9%. As expected, total order levels were down 3% sequentially, but when normalizing for the COVID-related orders that we saw on the medical side of the business in the second quarter, the sequential improvement was actually positive. Revenue performance was quite strong at down only 1% organically. Driving this strong performance within the business were the Dosatron and medical businesses, which delivered double-digit revenue growth. The Precision and Science Technologies team also delivered strong adjusted EBITDA that was up 14% on relatively flat revenue. This led to a very resilient adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.7%, up 350 basis points year-over-year and 40 basis points sequentially, again, driven by solid execution and use of IRX tools to drive productivity enhancements.

On this call, we’re excited to introduce Albin Pump to the Ingersoll Rand family. Albin is a leader in the manufacturing of electric peristaltic pumps, which is one of the highest growth positive displacement technology. We see strong commercial synergies as we leverage Albin alongside of ARO and Milton Roy brands and plan to leverage the Precision and Science global network and channel to accelerate growth at Albin. This is a great example of the type of bolt-on acquisitions we’re very excited about for the company.

Moving to Slide 15 and the Specialty Vehicle Technologies segment. Overall, Q3 was another strong performance for the Specialty Vehicle Technologies team with organic orders and revenue up 29% and 1%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA of $38 million increased 36% year-over-year leading to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%, which represents 510 basis points improvement versus prior year. Reiteration of the IRX toolkit is allowing the Specialty Vehicles team to capture strong end market demand in the consumer vehicle segment and grow our share. The strength is based on continued digital demand generation activities, compelling new product launches, including lithium and a six passenger offering, and extremely consistent production and channel performance.

We’re also pleased with the traction on the launch of the second-generation lithium battery for the golf car market, where we’re seeing an improvement in cost, reliability and range, which we believe is now leading in the industry. Aftermarket also continues to be a strong focus including our Club Car Connect platform which is showcased on the right side of the slide. With over 100,000 connected vehicles, Club Car Connect is a GPS-enabled technology platform that provides fleet managers with car control features such as geofencing and location-based speed control, as well as asset management tools such as the ability to monitor the location of the golf cars and report vehicle diagnostics.

Moving to Slide 16 and the High Pressure Solution segment. The business performed largely in line with expectations and a continued low demand in the oil and gas industry. Orders and revenue were down 81% and down 68%, respectively. Nearly 90% of the revenue base continues to come from aftermarket parts and services, with consumables continuing to be the most stable component of the revenue base. I am extremely proud of the team for their proactive efforts in — on productivity improvements around cost management controls, which allows us to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA of $1 million and decrementals below 40% despite the meaningful revenue declines.

As we look ahead to the fourth quarter, although, we’re seeing some market recovery, we have the unknown of extended holidays later in the quarter, as well as continued pandemic headwinds. Looking forward to 2021, we’ve been mainly encouraged with how the business is positioned from a product offering and cost structure perspective. We feel there is some pent up demand in the market, which will return at some point beginning with the service and repair work and we’re well positioned to capture this opportunity with the premier service centers, like our Permian facility that is highlighted on the right side of the slide.

Moving to Slide 17. We wanted to provide a quick snapshot of how the business has performed thus far in the fourth quarter. Through the first three weeks of October, the total company is now mid single-digits in orders with book-to-bill at greater than 1. Within the Industrial Technologies and Services segment, the regions are largely trending in line with the year-over-year order trends that we saw in the third quarter. And the power tool business continues to see sequential improvements. The Precision and Science Technologies segment is currently positive year-over-year. And the Specialty Vehicle segment is continuing to see healthy momentum on the consumer side, coupled with growth seasonality. The High Pressure Solution segment is down 30% to 35%, which is encouraging, but we see limited expectations for activity in December.

We’re not providing formal Q4 or total year guidance at this time, but from a high level perspective, we expect the gradual market recovery to continue in the fourth quarter with revenue trending positively on a sequential basis. The Industrial Technology and Specialty Vehicle segment should support most of that strength, given normal seasonality in the shorter cycle components of Industrial Technology, as well as larger projects that will ship later in the quarter. For the Precision and Science Technology and High Pressure Solution segments, we expect a comparable revenue performance relative to the third quarter.

From a margin perspective, we will continue to aggressively manage decrementals and expect to be below 30%. We’re expecting some headwinds in the fourth quarter compared to what we saw in the third quarter mainly unfavorable product mix in Precision and Science due to a lower contribution from medical as the COVID-related backlog has largely shipped, and in Specialty Vehicles as mix shifts more towards growth, which carries a lower margin than the consumer, which has been very strong.

We also expect the cost base to increase slightly as we continue to invest in organic initiatives to fuel long-term growth. It is also worth noting that this assumes no additional material headwinds from the pandemic. We haven’t seen any noticeable impact on order rates just yet, but we’re monitoring closely, and we will be ready to execute our playbook as we have successfully done this year to react quickly to any business interruptions.

Moving to Slide 18. As we wrap up today’s call, I want to reiterate that we’re excited by our progress. While, we’re still in the early stages of our transformation, we have taken meaningful steps forward in creating a differentiated culture and improving the performance of the company. And now with 16,000 employees who are now owners of the company, I am confident that we can continue to transform Ingersoll Rand and deliver increased value to all of our shareholders.

So with that, I’ll turn the call back to the operator and open for Q&A.

