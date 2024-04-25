Intel Corporation Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will be reporting first-quarter 2024 results today after the bell, amid expectations for a positive outcome.

Wall Street is looking for earnings of $0.14 per share for Q1, on an adjusted basis, which represents an improvement from the prior-year period when the company incurred a loss of $0.04 per share. The consensus revenue estimate is $12.78 billion, compared to $11.04 billion in the year-ago quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues moved up 10% year-over-year to $15.40 billion. Revenues of Client Computing, the main operating segment, grew in double digits. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share for the fourth quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.15 per share in the same period of 2022. On a reported basis, net income was $2.7 billion or $0.63 per share in Q4.