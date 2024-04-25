Categories LATEST
Intel Corporation Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will be reporting first-quarter 2024 results today after the bell, amid expectations for a positive outcome.
Listen to Intel’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Wall Street is looking for earnings of $0.14 per share for Q1, on an adjusted basis, which represents an improvement from the prior-year period when the company incurred a loss of $0.04 per share. The consensus revenue estimate is $12.78 billion, compared to $11.04 billion in the year-ago quarter.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues moved up 10% year-over-year to $15.40 billion. Revenues of Client Computing, the main operating segment, grew in double digits. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share for the fourth quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.15 per share in the same period of 2022. On a reported basis, net income was $2.7 billion or $0.63 per share in Q4.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Microsoft (MSFT) reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Thursday said its third-quarter 2024 earnings increased year-over-year, reflecting strong performance by the tech giant’s main operating segments. Third-quarter revenues came in at $61.86 billion,
GOOG, GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $80.5 billion. Revenue growth was 16% in constant currency. Net income was
MRK Earnings: Merck Q1 2024 profit jumps on 9% revenue growth
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024, aided by an increase in revenues. First-quarter worldwide sales