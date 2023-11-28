Categories LATEST
Intuit Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is all set to publish its first-quarter 2024 financial results today after regular trading hours.
It is estimated that October-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose to $1.98 per share from $1.66 per share last year. The consensus revenue forecast is $2.88 billion.
Listen to Intuit’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
At $2.71 billion, Intuit’s fourth-quarter 2023 revenues were up 12% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment.
Adjusted earnings increased to $1.65 per share in Q4 from $1.10 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2022. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $0.32 per share, compared to a loss of $0.20 per share last year.
