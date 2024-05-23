Intuit Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is all set to publish results for the third quarter of 2024 today at 4:00 p.m. ET.

It is estimated that the tech firm’s earnings, excluding one-off items, increased to $9.37 per share in the April quarter from $8.92 per share a year earlier. Analysts’ consensus revenue estimate for Q3 is $6.65 billion.

For the second quarter, the company reported revenues of $3.39 billion, which was up 11% from the year-ago period and in line with analysts’ estimates. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment. Adjusted earnings increased to $2.63 per share in the January quarter from $2.20 per share in the second quarter of 2023, and came in above estimates.