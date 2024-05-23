Categories LATEST
Intuit Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is all set to publish results for the third quarter of 2024 today at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Listen to Intuit’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that the tech firm’s earnings, excluding one-off items, increased to $9.37 per share in the April quarter from $8.92 per share a year earlier. Analysts’ consensus revenue estimate for Q3 is $6.65 billion.
For the second quarter, the company reported revenues of $3.39 billion, which was up 11% from the year-ago period and in line with analysts’ estimates. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment. Adjusted earnings increased to $2.63 per share in the January quarter from $2.20 per share in the second quarter of 2023, and came in above estimates.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Medtronic’s (MDT) Q4 2024 earnings results
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $8.6 billion, up 0.5% on a reported basis and 5.4% on an organic basis. Net income
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q1 2025 profit jumps and beats estimates; guides Q2
GPU behemoth NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a multi-fold increase in first-quarter earnings, reflecting continued strong revenue growth. The results also topped expectations. The tech firm's revenues climbed
A few points to note on Lowe’s (LOW) performance in Q1 2024
Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) were down over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 9% over the past 12 months. The home improvement retailer reported its first