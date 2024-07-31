Categories LATEST
Qualcomm Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), which develops and delivers digital wireless communications products, is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.
It is estimated that June quarter earnings, adjusted for one-off items, increased to $2.25 per share from $1.87 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate is $9.22 billion.
In the second quarter, the tech firm’s revenue edged up 1% year-over-year to $9.39 billion. QCT revenues moved up 1% and QTL revenues grew 2%.
Net income was $2.33 billion or $2.06 per share in Q2, compared to $1.70 billion or $1.52 per share in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit increased to $2.44 per share from $2.15 per share last year.
