Intuit Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) will be reporting fourth-quarter 2023 financial results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Intuit’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

It is widely estimated that Intuit’s July-quarter earnings increased to $1.43 per share from $1.10 per share from the comparable period of 2022. The positive outlook reflects an estimated 9.4% growth in revenues to $2.64 billion.

In the third quarter, adjusted earnings rose to $8.92 per share from $7.65 per share in the prior year period. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $7.38 per share, compared to $6.28 per share last year. At $6.02 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 7% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Consumer segments.