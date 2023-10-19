Categories LATEST
Intuitive Surgical Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Medical device maker Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) will be reporting its third-quarter 2023 results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Intuitive Surgical’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
When the company reports earnings today at 4:05 PM ET, the market will be looking for adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, which represents an 18% year-over-year increase. The estimate for September-quarter revenue is $1.77 billion, compared to $1.52 billion in the prior-year quarter.
In the second quarter, Intuitive Surgical’s net profit, excluding one-off items, increased to $1.42 per share from $1.14 per share last year. Unadjusted net income was $420.8 million or $1.18 per share. The company reported net revenues of $1.76 billion for the June quarter, which is up 15% from the year-ago period. Instruments and Accessories revenues and Services revenues increased in double digits.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ALK Earnings: Alaska Air Group Q3 adj. profit drops; revenues flat
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported a double-digit decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023 when the airline company's revenues remained unchanged year-over-year. Net income, adjusted for one-off
Philip Morris (PM) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 13.8% to $9.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenue
AAL Earnings: All you need to know about American Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total operating revenues remained relatively unchanged compared to the prior-year period at $13.5 billion. Net loss amounted