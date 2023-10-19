Intuitive Surgical Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Medical device maker Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) will be reporting its third-quarter 2023 results today after the closing bell.

When the company reports earnings today at 4:05 PM ET, the market will be looking for adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, which represents an 18% year-over-year increase. The estimate for September-quarter revenue is $1.77 billion, compared to $1.52 billion in the prior-year quarter.

In the second quarter, Intuitive Surgical’s net profit, excluding one-off items, increased to $1.42 per share from $1.14 per share last year. Unadjusted net income was $420.8 million or $1.18 per share. The company reported net revenues of $1.76 billion for the June quarter, which is up 15% from the year-ago period. Instruments and Accessories revenues and Services revenues increased in double digits.