iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Yu Gong — Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Good morning. As we all know, with the evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic in this abnormal year of 2020, we see both users’ behavior and the macro economy gradually back to normal. Despite the massive impact in the first half of the year, now content production industry is trying to catch up in the third and the fourth quarters. We are taking a variety of measures to speed up this recovery [Phonetic] and prepare for next year’s growth.

Now let’s go through our business segments. First, I will talk about our membership business. As of September 30, our total subscribers reached 104.8 million and the paying ratio reached 99.5%. Membership services revenue grew by 7% year-over-year to RMB3.98 billion. Although total subscribers remained flat this quarter, the membership revenue still increased compared with last year. There are a few factors we observed regarding membership business trend. First, there was some lack of new content on our platform due to the company’s release delay on the new theatrical movies shortage. The fact that fewer new movies were released in cinemas this year, accordingly affected the movie supply. As a result, we launched fewer movies in Q3 compared to the same period last year. In Q4, we impacted some sequential rebound of new movies supply, although still not as much as Q4 last year. We are very happy to see that one of the most expected movies this year, The Eight Hundred just started streaming on our platform from the member first and became hit immediately. We expect more and more [Indecipherable] movies coming online gradually for our subscribers.

Second, we see the users are spending more time on short-form videos. However, we also noticed that larger screens such as smart TV and set-top box also become more popular. More users prefer watching the content on large screen for better home entertainment experience. On our platform, the time spent by our TV devices is growing for the past several years and reasonably total time spent on TVs surpassed that on the mobile devices. Accordingly, we will take more initiatives on large screens related business and develop the monetization ability of them. We believe with our [Indecipherable] operation tactics, larger screens can be an important monetization driver for us in the mid, long term. Lastly, the summer vacation this year was shorter than usual, which led to softer traffic and the time spent on our platform compared with last year. We believe the membership growth slowdown is temporary.

As content is always the key to attract subscriber, we have high confidence in our premium original content and the in-house production capabilities. Most of our over 50 in-house studios will go into full production from the second half of next year. These studios are expected to largely improve both the originality and the diversification of content on our platform and ultimately drive continued growth in our membership business. In addition, we are targeting different user groups by focusing on diversified content category. Considering the movie diverse user need and [Indecipherable] numbers, we have invested in a variety of content verticals and have already seen some great initial results. iQIYI Mist Theater which features 12 episode suspense dramas have been watched up by over 6.5 [Phonetic] million subscribers as of the launch of its finale. We are happy to see that these dramas are attracting new subscribers as strong as longer serials and make even better ROI.

Although we continue to evolve more monetization models, we have provided early access to premium content [Indecipherable] to our users and launched the premium video-on-demand mode for few movies in addition to the S-diamond Membership [Foreign Speech], a premium membership package with plenty of privileges and [Indecipherable] of our users since launch. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we expect there might be some uncertainties on our membership trend due to our recent pricing adjustment. As you may know, we just launched our new subscription pricing plan, which was effective on November 13th.

Moving over to advertising, despite all of the recent macro headwinds, the domestic advertising market is recovering while the industry remains under pressure in the second half of the year, we are already seeing some positive signs. The successful launch of our hit content including the Rap of China 2020 [Foreign Speech] The Big Band 2 [Foreign Speech] and all of the new serials in mid-September coupled with a gradual recovery of advertisers confidence during the third quarter. Both our brand ads and the performance ads rebounded compared with the second quarter. Our brand ads revenue recorded sequential increase for two consecutive periods. The sequential growth during the third quarter was mainly attributable to the increase in the number of advertisers. In terms of industry, the revenue increase was mainly from food and beverage, online kits and transportation, besides allocation on consumer electronics recovered faster sequentially.

During the quarter, we continued to innovate the advertising campaigns with theaters which have packed new ideas and provided content for advertising of shorter serials. So far we have already attracted [Indecipherable] and over 30 other advertisers have also tried. As a result, Mist Theater has generated decent advertising revenue in addition to [Indecipherable]. In the future, we plan to launch more theaters in categories such as romance and comedy, providing advertisers more prices.

