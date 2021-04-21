Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 20, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Christopher DelOrefice — Vice President of Investor Relations
Joseph J. Wolk — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Paul Stoffels — Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer
Alex Gorsky — Chairman, Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer
Joaquin Duato — Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee
Analysts:
Chris Schott — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Larry Biegelsen — Wells Fargo — Analyst
Joanne Wuensch — Citi — Analyst
Bob Hopkins — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Joshua Jennings — Cowen and Company — Analyst
Louise Chen — Cantor Fitzgerald — Analyst
Danielle Antalffy — SVB Leerink — Analyst
Matt Miksic — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Terence Flynn — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q1 2021 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased by 31% to $3.45 billion from $5.03 billion year on year. The company had a net income
Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 2021 earnings results
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $1.29 billion, driven by growth in da Vinci procedures and system placements. GAAP net income
Earnings Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) subscriber growth slows; Q1 results beat
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Tuesday said its first-quarter 2021 earnings more than doubled. Both revenues and profit topped the Street view, but the streaming giant's subscriber growth decelerated. At the