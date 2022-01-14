Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q4 2021 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Reported revenue was flat year-over-year to $29.3 billion.
Net income decrease 12% to $12.1 billion while EPS decreased 12% to $3.33.
Assets under management were up 15% to $3.1 trillion.
Most Popular
Earnings: Citigroup (C) Q4 profit beats estimates; revenue edges up
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on Friday said its fourth-quarter profit decreased despite modest growth in revenues. However, the numbers topped the market’s projections. Fourth-quarter net profit declined to $3.2 billion
Delta Air Lines (DAL) maintains optimism over spring and summer travel despite delay in demand recovery
Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were up 3.2% in midday trade on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Both revenue
Schlumberger (SLB) rides the oil market recovery. What awaits in 2022
The oil and gas industry is yet to fully recover from the impact of the pandemic, which threw operations out of gear about two years ago. With oil field activity