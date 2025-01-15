Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q4 2024 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Reported net revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $42.7 billion. Managed net revenue was $43.7 billion, up 10%.
Net income grew 50% to $14 billion, and earnings per share rose 58% to $4.81 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates.
Net interest income was $23.5 billion, down 3% while noninterest revenue was $20.3 billion, up 29%.
Non-interest expense was $22.8 billion, down 7%.
The stock was up over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Prior performance
