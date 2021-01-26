Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) beats market estimates in Q4

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $22.5 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.86 per share also topped the target that analysts had anticipated.
JNJ shares rose 1.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 11% in the trailing 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Johnson & Johnson Q4 earnings call transcript
“We continue to progress our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and look forward to sharing details from our Phase 3 study soon. Johnson & Johnson was built for times like these, and I am extremely confident in our ability to deliver lasting value and continued innovation in 2021 and for years to come,” CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement.
