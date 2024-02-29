Key highlights from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q1 2024 earnings results

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales were $3 billion, up 1% from the same period last year.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $218.8 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $217.7 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.41.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock rising over 4% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For the full year of 2024, net sales are expected to range between $12.2-12.5 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.51-1.65.

Prior performance