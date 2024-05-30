Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
HRL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hormel’s Q2 2024 financial results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 3% year-over-year to $2.89 billion.
Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $189.2 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $217.2 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.38.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.
For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales of $12.2-12.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55-1.65.
The stock gained over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q1 2024 earnings results
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $3 billion. Comparable sales rose 5.3%. Net income decreased 10% to
AAP Earnings: Advance Auto Parts reports lower Q1 loss on flat sales
Automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in net profit for the first quarter of 2024, when sales remained broadly unchanged. The
What to expect when Hormel Foods (HRL) reports Q2 2024 earnings results
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) dipped over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 13% over the past three months. The company is slated to report its second