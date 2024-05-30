HRL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hormel’s Q2 2024 financial results

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 3% year-over-year to $2.89 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $189.2 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $217.2 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.38.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales of $12.2-12.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55-1.65.

The stock gained over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance