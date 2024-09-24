Categories LATEST
KB Home Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is all set to publish its third-quarter 2024 financial results today after the closing bell. Analysts forecast a year-over-year increase in sales and profit.
Listen to KB Home’s Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The market will be looking for earnings of $2.05 per share for the August quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the company had earned $1.80 on a per-share basis. On average, analysts estimate that the company generated revenues of $1.73 billion in Q3, which represents a 9% increase from the same period last year.
In the second quarter, sales declined 3% year-over-year to $1.71 billion. Meanwhile, Q2 net income increased to $168.4 million or $2.15 per share from $164.4 million or $1.94 per share in the comparable period of 2023. During the quarter, home deliveries declined while new orders increased modestly.
