Kellogg Company (K) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Reported net sales increased 5.6% year-over-year to $3.6 billion driven by positive price/mix and strong volume growth. Organic net sales grew 5.1%.
Net income attributable to Kellogg Company was $307 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to $348 million, or $1.01 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS rose 20% to $1.09.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
The company expects organic net sales to grow 2-3% for the full year of 2021.
Prior performance
