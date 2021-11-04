Kellogg Company (K) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Reported net sales increased 5.6% year-over-year to $3.6 billion driven by positive price/mix and strong volume growth. Organic net sales grew 5.1%.

Net income attributable to Kellogg Company was $307 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to $348 million, or $1.01 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS rose 20% to $1.09.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

The company expects organic net sales to grow 2-3% for the full year of 2021.

Prior performance