Key highlights from BlackRock’s (BLK) Q2 2022 earnings results

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $4.5 billion, mainly due to the impact of significantly lower markets and dollar appreciation on average AUM and lower performance fees.

GAAP net income declined 22% YoY to $1.07 billion, or $7.06 per share, due to lower non-operating income. Adjusted EPS dropped 30% to $7.36.

Total net inflows amounted to $90 billion in the quarter.

