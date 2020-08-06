Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Dropbox (DBX) Q2 2020 earnings results
Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 16% to $467.4 million.
GAAP net income was $17.5 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.4 million, or $0.05 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $93.2 million, or $0.22 per share.
Past Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls
Most Popular
A visual dashboard of GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 2020 earnings
GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) reported a loss of $4.06 per share for the second quarter of 2020 on revenue of $806.4 million. The company also announced its outlook for Q3 and
CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL): Q2 earnings highlights
Centurylink (NYSE: CTL) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. Both revenue and EPS for the quarter came in better than the Wall Street projections. CTL
Fastly (FSLY): Q2 2020 earnings key highlights
Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The company reported revenues and net income that were above street expectations. However, FSLY shares fell