Key highlights from Dropbox (DBX) Q2 2020 earnings results

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 16% to $467.4 million.

GAAP net income was $17.5 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.4 million, or $0.05 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $93.2 million, or $0.22 per share.

Past Performance

