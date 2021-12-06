Key highlights from Ferrari (RACE) Q3 2021 earnings results

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results.

Net revenues increased 18% year-over-year to EUR1.05 billion.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company amounted to EUR206 million, or EUR1.11 per share, compared to EUR171 million, or EUR0.92 per share, last year.

Total shipments of 2,750 units were up 19% compared to the same period last year.