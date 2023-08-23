Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Foot Locker’s (FL) Q2 2023 earnings results
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total sales decreased 9.9% to $1.86 billion compared to the same period last year. Excluding FX impacts, sales declined 10.2%. Comparable store sales decreased by 9.4%.
The company reported a loss of $5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $94 million, or $0.99 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.04.
For FY2023, sales are expected to be down 8-9% from the prior year. Comparable sales are expected to decline 9-10%. Adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $1.30-1.50.
Prior performance
Most Popular
What to expect when J.M. Smucker (SJM) reports Q1 2024 earnings
Shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 11% year-to-date. The food company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the
After mixed Q3, where is Applied Materials (AMAT) headed
Of late, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has been focusing its strategy and investments on advanced technology for growing capabilities in areas like the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.
Medtronic (MDT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $7.7 billion, up 4.5% on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis, from the