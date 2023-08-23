Key highlights from Foot Locker’s (FL) Q2 2023 earnings results

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total sales decreased 9.9% to $1.86 billion compared to the same period last year. Excluding FX impacts, sales declined 10.2%. Comparable store sales decreased by 9.4%.

The company reported a loss of $5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $94 million, or $0.99 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.04.

For FY2023, sales are expected to be down 8-9% from the prior year. Comparable sales are expected to decline 9-10%. Adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $1.30-1.50.

Prior performance