Key highlights from GE Aerospace’s (GE) Q2 2025 earnings results

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $11 billion. Adjusted revenue grew 23% to $10.1 billion.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $2 billion, or $1.89 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $1.15 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 38% to $1.66.

Revenue in the Commercial Engines & Services (CES) segment increased 30% to $7.9 billion while revenue in the Defense & Propulsion Technologies (DPT) grew 7% to $2.5 billion.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects adjusted revenue growth in the mid-teens. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $5.60-5.80.