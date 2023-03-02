Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q1 2023 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales remained relatively unchanged at $3 billion compared to the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $217.7 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $239.5 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales growth of 1-3% compared to last year.
Prior performance
