Key highlights from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q1 2023 earnings results

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales remained relatively unchanged at $3 billion compared to the same period last year.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $217.7 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $239.5 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales growth of 1-3% compared to last year.

