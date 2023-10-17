UAL Earnings: Everything you need to know about United Airlines Q3 report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL), a leading airline company that operates flights to both domestic and international destinations, Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

The company reported net income of $3.65 per share for the September quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $2.81 per share last year. On an unadjusted basis, it was a profit of $1.14 billion or $3.42 per share in Q3, compared to $942 million or $2.86 per share in the comparable period of 2022.

Third-quarter operating revenues came in at $14.48 billion vs. $12.88 billion in the prior-year quarter amid continued growth in passenger traffic.

“Our strategy to diversify our revenue streams, capitalize on growth opportunities and constantly innovate to enhance our products for our customers is paying off. Our United Next strategy is working and we remain on track to hit our financial targets,” said the company’s CEO Scott Kirby.

Prior Performance