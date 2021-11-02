Key highlights from Pfizer (PFE) Q3 2021 earnings results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues more than doubled year-over-year to $24 billion.

Reported net income was $8.1 billion, or $1.42 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $0.26 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income more than doubled YoY to $7.6 billion, or $1.34 per share.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The company raised its guidance for the full year of 2021 and now expects revenue to range between $81-82 billion and adjusted EPS to range between $4.13-4.18. This compares to the previous outlook for revenue of $78-80 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.95-4.05.

Prior performance