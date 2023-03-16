Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q4 2023 earnings results
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total sales decreased 5.2% year-over-year to $2.7 billion. Same-store sales declined 9.1%.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $268.7 million, or $5.02 per share, compared to $305.7 million, or $4.91 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.52.
Both sales and earnings beat estimates.
The company expects total sales of $1.62-1.65 billion for the first quarter of 2024.
