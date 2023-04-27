Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Key highlights from Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Q1 2023 earnings results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $5.7 billion.

Net loss was $159 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $278 million, or $0.47 per share, last year. Adjusted loss was $0.27 per share.

The company expects unit revenue to be down 8-11% and capacity to be up around 14% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023.

Prior performance

Southwest Airlines Q4 2022 earnings infographic

