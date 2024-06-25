Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Hospitality
CCL Earnings: Carnival Corp. swings to profit in Q2 on strong revenue growth
Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE: CCL) on Tuesday posted strong revenue growth for the second quarter of 2024. The cruise line operator reported a profit for Q2, compared to a loss last year.
Second-quarter revenues increased to $5.78 billion from $4.91 billion in the corresponding period last year, reflecting strong performance by both operating segments.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share for Q2, vs. a loss of $0.31 per share in the second quarter of 2023. Unadjusted net income was $92 million or $0.07 per share in the May quarter, compared to a loss of $407 million or $0.32 per share in the prior-year period. The management expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be around $5.83 billion.
“We have made incredible strides in improving our commercial operations, strategically reallocating our portfolio composition and formulating growth plans while strengthening even further our global team, the best in the business,” said Carnival’s chief executive officer Josh Weinstein
Prior Performance
