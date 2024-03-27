Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
CCL Earnings: Carnival Corp reports narrower Q1 loss; revenue climbs
Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE: CCL) on Wednesday reported a double-digit growth in revenues for the first quarter of 2024. The cruise line operator’s net loss narrowed sharply.
Revenues increased by double digits to $5.41 billion in the February quarter, reflecting strong growth in both operating segments. Occupancy increased sharply to 102%.
Consequently, Q1 net loss narrowed to $214 million or $0.17 per share from $693 million or $0.55 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. The management said it expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be around $5.63 billion.
“This has been a fantastic start to the year. We delivered another strong quarter that outperformed guidance on every measure while concluding a monumental wave season that achieved all-time high booking volumes at considerably higher prices,” said Carnival’s chief executive officer Josh Weinstein.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
IPO Alert: What to look for when Boundless Bio goes public
Boundless Bio is preparing to debut on the Nasdaq stock market this week, and become the latest addition to the list of biotech firms that have launched IPOs this year.
Nike (NKE) bets on innovation and partnerships to return to high growth
Sneaker giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has been going through a rough patch for some time, with sales coming under pressure from weak demand and rising competition. Post-pandemic, the company
Walgreens Boots Alliance set to report earnings next week. Here’s what to expect
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the drug store chain that is expanding into a diversified healthcare provider, is on a restructuring drive aimed at better aligning the business with