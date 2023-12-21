Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
CCL Earnings: Main quarterly highlights from Carnival Corporation’s Q4 2023 results
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues increased to $5.4 billion from $3.8 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
Net loss amounted to $48 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $1.27 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.07.
The company expects adjusted EPS of approx. $0.93 for full-year 2024.
