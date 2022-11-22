Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Earnings Infographic: How HP Inc. (HPQ) performed in Q4 2022

Computer hardware company HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) on Tuesday reported a decrease in fourth-quarter earnings and revenues as demand conditions remained unfavorable.

HP, Inc. Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, dropped to $0.85 per share from $0.94 per share in the corresponding period of last year. On a reported basis, the bottom line was breakeven in the three-month period, compared to net income of $3.1 billion or $2.71 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on HP’s Q4 report

At $14.8 billion, revenues were down 11% in the final three months of fiscal 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, the management expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.80.

“We had a solid end to our fiscal year despite navigating a volatile macro-environment and softening demand in the second half. In Q4 we delivered on our non-GAAP EPS target, while also completing our three-year value creation plan and exceeding our key metrics,” said HP’s CEO Enrique Lores.

Prior Performance

  • HP, Inc. Q3 2022 earnings infographic
  • HP Inc Q2 2022 Earnings Infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

DKS Earnings: DICK’S Sporting Goods Q3 sales and profit beat estimates

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Tuesday reported lower earnings and higher net sales for the third quarter of 2022. The numbers came in above the market's forecast. Net

Key highlights from Analog Devices (ADI) Q4 2022 earnings results

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $3.25 billion. Net income was $936.2 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to

Best Buy (BBY) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Enterprise revenue was $10.5 billion compared to $11.9 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Comparable

Tags

HardwareIT services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top