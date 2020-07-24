Telecom giant Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) reported a decline in second-quarter revenues, reflecting the disruption caused by the pandemic. Consequently, earnings decreased 4% annually but came above the market’s forecast.

Operating revenues dropped 5.1% annually to $30.4 billion, which was slightly above the consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings declined to $1.18 per share from $1.23 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Unadjusted profit was $1.13 per share, up from $0.95 per share recorded a year earlie.r

Verizon’s stock made modest gains early Friday, following the announcemen. It had closed the last trading session slightly higher.

