Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Verizon (VZ) Q1 Earnings: Key quarterly numbers that you need to note down

Withdraws FY20 revenue guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) reported first quarter earnings results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $1.00 vs. $1.22 in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.26, compared to $1.20 in the first quarter 2019.

Total revenue was down 1.6% to $31.6 billion.

Verizon begins 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow from focused strategic execution

Shares inched up 1.1% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.

Check out the Verizon Communications past quarter performance.

Q4 2019 Earnings AlphaGraph

Q1 2019 Earnings AlphaGraph
Also Read:  Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 earnings decline but exceed expectations; stock drops

Most Popular

Infographic: E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Q1 2020 earnings results

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter financial results after the closing bell. The stock was down 0.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 24% in the

A visual representation of Intel (INTC) Q1 2020 earnings results

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today. Intel posted a 42% jump in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 helped

A visual representation of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q1 2020 earnings results

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today. Domino's Pizza posted a 31% jump in earnings for the first quarter of

Tags

TelecomTrending Alphagraphs

Related Articles

Top