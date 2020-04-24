Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Verizon (VZ) Q1 Earnings: Key quarterly numbers that you need to note down
Withdraws FY20 revenue guidance
Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) reported first quarter earnings results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $1.00 vs. $1.22 in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.26, compared to $1.20 in the first quarter 2019.
Total revenue was down 1.6% to $31.6 billion.
Shares inched up 1.1% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
Check out the Verizon Communications past quarter performance.
Most Popular
Infographic: E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Q1 2020 earnings results
E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter financial results after the closing bell. The stock was down 0.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 24% in the
A visual representation of Intel (INTC) Q1 2020 earnings results
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today. Intel posted a 42% jump in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 helped
A visual representation of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q1 2020 earnings results
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today. Domino's Pizza posted a 31% jump in earnings for the first quarter of