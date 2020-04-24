Verizon (VZ) Q1 Earnings: Key quarterly numbers that you need to note down

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) reported first quarter earnings results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $1.00 vs. $1.22 in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.26, compared to $1.20 in the first quarter 2019.

Total revenue was down 1.6% to $31.6 billion.

Shares inched up 1.1% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.

