Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Five Below’s (FIVE) Q1 2022 earnings
Discount store chain Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported lower profit for the first three months of fiscal 2022, despite an increase in sales. First-quarter earnings exceeded the market’s prediction, while sales missed.
Net sales increased 7% year-over-year to $639.6 million in the first quarter but fell short of expectations. However, comparable-store sales decreased 3.6% during the three-month period.
Net profit declined to $32.7 million or $0.59 per share from $49.6 million or $0.88 per share in the first quarter of 2021. Analysts had forecast a slower growth.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly results
Shares of Five Below traded lower early Thursday, extending the recent downturn. It has lost 37% since the beginning of the year.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Nike (NKE) set to create long-term shareholder value. Is the stock a buy?
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is the undisputed leader in the thriving sportswear market, with strong financial performance that has outshined its close competitors. In the past several weeks, the sneaker
Should you buy Oracle (ORCL) stock ahead of next week’s earnings?
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has successfully transformed from a software company into a cloud services provider and looks well-positioned to participate in the unfolding cloud transformation. The enterprise-software giant is
United Natural Foods (UNFI): A look at the grocery wholesaler’s expectations for the future
Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) were up 1.1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 28% over the past 12 months and 17% over the past three months.