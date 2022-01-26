Key highlights from The Boeing Company’s (BA) Q 2021 earnings results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues decreased 3% to $14.8 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

On a GAAP basis, net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $4.1 billion, or $7.02 per share, compared to a loss of $8.4 billion, or $14.65 loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The adjusted loss per share was $7.69.