Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key metrics from Beyond Meat’s (BYND) Q3 2025 earnings results
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results.
Net revenues were $70.2 million, down 13.3% year-over-year.
Net loss was $110.7 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to net loss of $26.6 million, or $0.41 per share, in the year-ago period.
US revenues decreased 21% to $39 million while international revenues were down 1.3% to $31.1 million.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, net revenues are expected to range between $60-65 million.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Target (TGT) expected to report lower Q3 2025 sales and profit
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is navigating a challenging retail landscape ahead of next week's earnings, as sales and margins face pressure from economic uncertainty and restrained consumer demand. With a
Home Depot (HD) expected to report higher revenue and earnings in Q3 2025
Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) dipped over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 5% in the past three months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 2025 adj. earnings beat unexpectedly; sales up 2%
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), a leading processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 when the company's sales rose