Key metrics from Beyond Meat’s (BYND) Q3 2025 earnings results

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results.

Net revenues were $70.2 million, down 13.3% year-over-year.

Net loss was $110.7 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to net loss of $26.6 million, or $0.41 per share, in the year-ago period.

US revenues decreased 21% to $39 million while international revenues were down 1.3% to $31.1 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net revenues are expected to range between $60-65 million.