Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key metrics from General Mills’ (GIS) Q2 2026 earnings results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 7% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales were down 1%.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills was $413 million, down 48% from the prior-year quarter.
GAAP EPS declined 45% to $0.78 from last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.10 was down 21% in constant currency.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations. The stock gained over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
For fiscal year 2026, GIS expects organic sales to range between down 1% to up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be down 10-15% in constant currency.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from KB Home’s (KBH) Q4 2025 earnings results
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenues were $1.69 billion, compared to $2.00 billion in the same period a year ago. Net
Key highlights from NIKE’s (NKE) Q2 2026 earnings results
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported revenues of $12.4 billion for the second quarter of 2026, which were up 1% on a reported basis and flat on a currency-neutral basis compared
Lennar (LEN) continues to battle a stubbornly difficult housing market
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down 2% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 17% over the past three months. The homebuilder saw its revenues and profits decline in