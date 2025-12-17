Key metrics from General Mills’ (GIS) Q2 2026 earnings results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 7% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales were down 1%.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills was $413 million, down 48% from the prior-year quarter.

GAAP EPS declined 45% to $0.78 from last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.10 was down 21% in constant currency.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations. The stock gained over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For fiscal year 2026, GIS expects organic sales to range between down 1% to up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be down 10-15% in constant currency.

Prior performance