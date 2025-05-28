Key metrics from Macy’s (M) Q1 2025 earnings results

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 5.1% year-over-year to $4.6 billion.

Comparable sales were down 2% on an owned basis and down 1.2% on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace basis.

GAAP net income was $38 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $62 million, or $0.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.16.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For fiscal year 2025, Macy’s expects net sales of $21.0-21.4 billion. Comparable owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace sales is expected to be down around 2% to down around 0.5% versus FY2024. The company lowered its outlook for adjusted EPS to a range of $1.60-2.00 versus the previous range of $2.05-2.25.

The stock was up 4% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

