Key takeaways from Conagra’s (CAG) Q2 2024 earnings report

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) were down 2% on Thursday after the company reported mixed results for the second quarter of 2024. The branded foods seller also lowered its guidance for the full year on the basis of year-to-date results and slower volume recovery. Here are the key takeaways from the earnings report:
Sales miss, earnings beat
Conagra reported net sales of $3.21 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which was down 3.2% from the same period last year and below analysts’ projections of $3.24 billion. Organic sales were down 3.4%. GAAP net income decreased 25% year-over-year to $286 million, or $0.60 per share. Adjusted EPS fell 12% to $0.71 but surpassed estimates of $0.68.
Category performance
In Q2, Conagra’s organic sales decline was driven by a 2.9% drop in volume, mainly due to lower consumption trends. Volumes across the Grocery & Snacks and Refrigerated & Frozen segments were impacted by lower consumption trends leading to declines of 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively.
Sales decreased 4.1% in the Grocery & Snacks segment and 5.8% in the Refrigerated & Frozen segment in Q2. However, the company gained dollar share in snacking and staples categories such as microwave popcorn, chili, and hot cocoa as well as categories like frozen sides and frozen breakfast.
Sales in the International and Foodservice segments increased 8% and 4% respectively, with the International segment benefiting from volume growth of 3.3%, driven by strong performance in the Mexico business. The Foodservice segment saw price/mix increase by 6.8%, fueled by inflation-driven pricing actions, but volumes dropped 2.5%.
Lowered outlook
Conagra lowered its outlook for organic sales growth and adjusted EPS for the full year of 2024. The revised guidance reflects year-to-date performance, expectations for a slower volume recovery, and increased brand investments during the latter half of the year. The company now expects organic sales to decrease 1-2% compared to FY2023, versus its previous expectation for a growth of approx. 1%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to range between $2.60-2.65 versus the prior range of $2.70-2.75.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Lamb Weston (LW) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 36% year-over-year to $1.73 billion. GAAP net income more than doubled to $215 million, or
CAG Earnings: All you need to know about Conagra’s Q2 2024 earnings results
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 3.2% year-over-year to $3.21 billion. Organic net sales decreased 3.4%. Net income attributable to Conagra
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q1 2024 profit and sales beat estimates
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2024. Net profit, on an adjusted basis, declined to $0.66 per share