Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q1 2023 revenue and adj. profit decline
Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) has reported a decrease in first-quarter 2023 adjusted profit and revenue.
First-quarter earnings, excluding special items, dropped to $0.30 per share from $0.32 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Net income attributable to shareholders was $679 million or $0.30 per share, compared to $667 million or $0.29 per share last year.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 9% decrease in revenues to $3.89 billion. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.
“Shareholders continue to benefit from our long-standing corporate strategy: maintaining a strong investment-grade balance sheet, internally funding expansion opportunities, paying an attractive and growing dividend, and further returning value by repurchasing our shares on an opportunistic basis,” said the company’s executive chairman Richard Kinder.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) reported consolidated revenues of $8 billion for the second quarter of 2023 which was relatively unchanged from the same period last year. Net income attributable
How Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) performed in Q1 2023
Rail transportation company Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) on Thursday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and flat earnings. First-quarter net income was $1.63
AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q1 2023 financial results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues net of interest expense increased 22% year-over-year to $14.2 billion. Net income decreased 13% to