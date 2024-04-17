Categories LATEST
Kinder Morgan Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) will be reporting first-quarter 2024 financial results today after regular trading hours, amid expectations for an increase in earnings and revenues.
Listen to Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
On average, analysts following the company call for adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share for the March quarter, compared to $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $4.35 billion, which represents a 12% year-over-year growth.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, Kinder Morgan reported adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share, down 10% year-over-year. Q4 revenues decreased 13% annually to about $4 billion. Revenue increased across all operating segments except the CO2 division.
