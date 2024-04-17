Kinder Morgan Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) will be reporting first-quarter 2024 financial results today after regular trading hours, amid expectations for an increase in earnings and revenues.

On average, analysts following the company call for adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share for the March quarter, compared to $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $4.35 billion, which represents a 12% year-over-year growth.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Kinder Morgan reported adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share, down 10% year-over-year. Q4 revenues decreased 13% annually to about $4 billion. Revenue increased across all operating segments except the CO2 division.