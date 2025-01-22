Kinder Morgan Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) will be reporting fourth-quarter 2024 financial results today after regular trading hours.

Listen to Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

On average, analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share for the December quarter, compared to $0.28 per share in the prior-year quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $4.14 billion, which represents a 2.4% year-over-year increase.

For the third quarter of 2024, Kinder Morgan reported adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $625 million or $0.28 per share in the September quarter, compared to $532 million or $0.24 per share in the same period of 2023. Q3 revenues came in at $3.70 billion.