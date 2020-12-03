Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Steven C. Woodward — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tripp, and thank you to all of our Kirkland’s team members who take care of our customers and each other in our stores, distribution center and home office. They make this success possible.

This quarter represented a continuation of the momentum we established late last year with steps we took to make the Company nimbler than ever. We now have a better cost structure, a more efficient infrastructure, a merchandise mix that continues to improve, and the overall far cooler brand. Our ultimate goal is to be a specialty retailer where customers can furnish the entire home on a budget. We’re at the beginning of the cycle where we are making that goal achievable at Kirkland’s and making these improvements sustainable.

These are exceptional results we are reporting for the third quarter, which sets up well for what is typically our strongest quarter of the coming year. Unlike past years where the third quarter was mostly about creating and launching point for maximum velocity in the fourth quarter, we were able to generate a positive store comp and e-commerce comp of nearly 50%, an increase in our cash position to $37 million, GAAP earnings of $0.82 and an adjusted earnings of $0.66.

With significant improvements in our merchandise and gross margin, and the reduction in operating expenses were evident in the results in addition to big contributions from e-commerce. We generated a 1.2% increase in net sales with 51 less stores from a comparable period a year ago, with an 8.9% comp in total for the quarter. For November, we were able to maintain strong momentum, particularly in e-commerce, and continue to prioritize margin and profitability.

While Black Friday has become more spread out over the month, we were still pleased with the sales that day and on Cyber Monday as well. The shift to online at the expense of store traffic that we had previously referenced was evident last month and we were able to capture that demand.

There are a number of well documented trends in the industry that are working in our favor with people staying at home, shopping online as well as less store-based competition. We gained market share with several of these competitors in bankruptcy or liquidation and our omnichannel presence has put us in the right place at the right time. We got the message that customers love to buy online and they are leading us to the right places. However, there are far more trends occurring within our business that we are creating that are within our control and more importantly, we believe, are sustainable over the long term.

I want to spend a little time this morning exploring these adjustments in our merchandise mix and model in more detail. We have purposely bought our existing — brought our existing customers with us on this transition in our merchandising strategy. We didn’t leave them behind while we grew the customer base. I recognize that was a concern for most brands that have undertaken a transition like we have taken over the past few years. But we didn’t abandon our price points, we let our customers options to buy with better quality and have a relevant assortment and a great value.

We’ve maintained a steady pace to improve quality with stable pricing because we’ve taken a portion of the savings gained from our direct sourcing strategy and put it into the quality of the merchandise. As I’ve noted before, the customers are already getting improvements we’re putting out there. They’re seeing improved quality and improved design as well. They are increasingly coming to us for their complete decorating projects, instead of only buying the finishing touches.

A great example would be in our furniture assortments. Along with tabletop, furniture has been a runaway success for us. In that category, we’ve been able to improve our products from non-wood to full-wood furniture at the same price point. The transformation we are making in our existing model is evident in our more effective marketing, through continued growth and profitability at e-commerce, and the significantly improved margin profile and leverage inherent in our business.

Our marketing is on point and we have a more mature way of handling promotions. The big initiative we have been ramping up is the launch of our new loyalty program that took place in the third week of October. In the week since that launch, we are seeing an increase in sign ups and already added hundreds of thousands of people to our loyalty program. During the quarter, e-commerce accounted for almost 24% of our sales compared to 16% of total sales just a year ago and e-commerce is profitable in every month of the quarter for the second quarter in a row.

Our ship direct vendor channel was up a 122% for the quarter with 480 basis points of margin gain. As we noted last quarter, in the very near future we expect to add some select brands in this channel, as we grow with the focus on extending from where we’ve been strong in kitchen and tabletop. The dedicated group within Kirkland’s that focuses on this channel has made a lot of progress since we formed it earlier last year or this year, and we expect to have more to report early next year and in the years to follow.

During the third quarter, we replaced our existing e-commerce distribution center with two more efficient hubs. These should begin to help the profitability in our ship direct to consumer channel beginning in the fourth quarter. The store base is more productive with 51 less stores. The growth in e-commerce is offsetting the lost sales from these closed stores, but we are still working to overcome the challenges in the foot traffic in the stores. This is not a problem unique to Kirkland’s and is more structural in nature, but we have a higher mark-up and an increased basket in the stores that we believe is sustainable.

We are clearly able to be more productive with a tighter inventory condition than in past years. As Nicole will describe later, the tighter inventory is somewhat of a governor on our top line this quarter and next. This is particularly — partially the legacy of the orders we needed to cancel during the pandemic, and also on supply constraints across much of the sector. While we might have fewer SKUs in the short term, we are selling at a higher price point, we are maintaining a promotional discipline and we’re getting a larger portion of the newer product.

The leverage in our model is substantial with $45 million of annualized operating costs we have pulled out of the business through cost containment, the efficiencies and changes in our labor costs and staffing model. While we are right — while the right way to think about this improvement is more sequential than a year-over-year basis. In terms of our overall profitability, we believe our two to three years EBITDA margin targets are certainly achievable.

With the cash we generated this quarter the level of cash we are now expecting at the year-end and increased visibility in the business, the Board has authorized a new $20 million stock repurchase authorization. We noted last quarter that we wanted to see another quarter of results before we considered allocating capital to repurchase. With our expectations that we will be debt free at year-end and cash is expected to grow in our historically strongest quarter, we believe this is a good way to deploy a portion of our capital.

Nicole, why don’t you walk us through our results in more detail?

Nicole A. Strain — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Woody. What we saw in the thirds quarter results was the incremental consumer demand that is benefiting many of our home decor competitors, but also at the beginning of what our model 10 look like with the foundational changes we have initiated. Within the quarter, we had strong e-commerce sales with a year-over-year increase of 50%. Our store traffic improved from Q2 levels and outperformed our segment and ShopperTrak that continues to be negatively impacted by pandemic-related challenges.

The changes we have made to improve the quality and design of our merchandise, as well as category shift towards higher ticket items continues to have a positive impact on our sales. We had early sell-through of our harvest seasonal merchandise and a similar trend in our Christmas collection, which led to a November sales comp increase of 5.5%, which included a year-over-year increase in e-commerce of over 50%. We saw a significant increase in our gross profit margin of 840 basis points, which was driven largely by gains in product margin from simplifying our promotional message and also reducing the depth of offers and the inherent stacking of entire store couponing. We will continue to move towards more targeted customer-specific discounting while always having incentives to encourage customers to purchase.

We benefited from lower store occupancy costs from the closure of underperforming stores and negotiated rent reductions. We also saw favorability from lower freight costs from our DC to our stores, driven by lower inventory levels and a rate declined compared to 2019.

Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by e-commerce shipping with online sales making up 24% of our total sales and the store fulfillment dropping to 35% of e-com sales. We do expect that with fulfilled in-store to moderate closer to 45% to 50% in the midterm.

Finally, distribution costs increased year-over-year, driven by our capitalization entry based on inventory level and timing. We saw the benefit of our cost reductions with a decline in operating expenses of 810 basis points or $11.3 million, driven by the more efficient store labor model, corporate headcount reductions, and a justification exercise for all overhead expenses. Excluding current year performance-related compensation accruals, this represents a 25% reduction in operating expenses, which we expect to be largely sustainable. We expect to continue to see improvements in profitability from higher margins and reduced costs along with further leverage from continued growth in top line sales, all of which should better position us to reach our long-term financial goals.

Breaking down the comparable sales increase of 8.9%, we had strong comp increases in the first two months of the quarter, driven by the earlier sell-through of seasonal harvest product followed by a drop off to a flat comp in October with seasonal sales having been pulled forward into into September. As a reminder, beginning in September of last year, we were much more promotional so we are comping that impact on those sales and margin. The 49.9% e-commerce comp increase was driven by the direct-to-consumer channels with our third-party drop ship revenue up 122% and our own product shipped directly to customer up 77%, both of which were offset by lower increases and the store fulfilled channels. During the quarter, we closed six stores, resulting in count of 381 stores. Year-to-date we have opened no new stores and closed 51 underperforming stores or 12% of the store base since the start of the year. We expect roughly 10 additional closures near the end of the fiscal year, but are still working through negotiations with landlords.

Gross profit was 36.1% of sales compared to 27.7% in the prior year quarter. Of the 840 basis point increase, 940 basis points related to an improvement in landed products margin primarily from reduced discounting. Direct sourcing accounted for roughly 100 basis points of the landed product margin improvement. In the latter part of the quarter, we saw initial cost pressures from shipping constraints and rate premium specifically on product sourced from China. While we have clearly been able to navigate through these pressures and we expect significant year-over-year margin improvement in the fourth quarter, the negative impact on landed margin is expected to increase throughout the remainder of the fiscal year, causing year-over-year gains to be less than what we experienced in the third quarter.

Store occupancy costs declined by 300 basis points from the prior year due to the closure of underperforming stores negotiated, rent reductions and the leverage of increased sales. Breaking that down, 280 basis points was generated by rent restructuring and the remainder by sales leverage.

On the prior call I mentioned that close to a third of our leases had a term renewal in the next six to 12 months. We are actively working through those renewals and are continuing to have success in locking in lower rate. Outbound freight, which is the movement of our merchandise from the distribution center to the stores, decreased by 70 basis points from the 2019 quarter driven by reduced route, rate decreases and sales leverage. The reduced routes were driven by store closures and fewer routes to continuing stores, primarily due to higher inventory levels in the prior year. We also saw a rate reduction of roughly 10% year-over-year.

DC cost increased 170 basis points, driven by the timing of inventory capitalization and the year-over-year decline in inventory. Excluding this timing effect, distribution cost declined by 20 basis point with productivity improvement offset by the channel mix shift with labor costs to pick-and-ship e-commerce orders exceeding labor cost to ship cases to our stores as a percent of sales.

We completed the closure of the Jackson e-commerce distribution center at the end of September. We allocated a portion of our retail distribution center to fulfill e-commerce and set up our second e-commerce hub within the quarter. This reduced our distribution center total square footage by over 200,000-feet or roughly 16% and placed e-commerce distribution much closer to the end customer, which will decrease parcel cost but also increased speed to the customer. We are still in ramp up mode for these new facilities and expect to improve throughput and efficiency in the upcoming year. E-commerce shipping costs increased 180 basis points as a percent of total sales, due to the higher mix of the ship-to-home sales.

Operating expenses excluding impairment improved to 27% of sales compared to 35.1% in the third quarter of 2019 or a reduction of $11.3 million on a higher sales base. Store operating expenses made up 600 basis points of the reduction, driven by the store labor model implemented at the beginning of the fiscal year and aided by our reduced operating hours, leverage from closing underperforming stores and an overall review of operating costs. E-com operating expenses increased 10 basis points as a percent of total sales, but leveraged 160 basis points as a percent of e-com sales as dollars increased by only $167,000 on the $12 million growth in revenue.

Advertising expense declined by $1 million or 70 basis points compared to the prior year, which included advertising support for the new product category rollout. We continue to shift our spend heavily towards digital channels. Corporate operating expenses decreased by $2 million or 140 basis points, driven by reduced headcount, reduced corporate office space and an overall expense review. Performance-related compensation accruals in the current year account for an additional 100 basis points relative to the prior year.

EBITDA excluding impairment and other minor non-operating expenses for the quarter was $18.7 million or 12.7% of sales compared to a loss of $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter or an improvement of $21.7 million. For the quarter, our tax rate was based on a year-to-date discrete calculation, further impacted by valuation allowance. The normalized rate of 23.3% was used in the non-GAAP adjusted calculation.

Our earnings per share, excluding non-cash impairment, normalized tax rate and other minor non-operating adjustments, was $0.66 compared to a loss of $0.53 in the prior year. The GAAP earnings, including these items was $0.82 compared to a loss of $1.61 in the prior year.

We ended the quarter with $37.2 million in cash and no outstanding debt, which is a build of $9.6 million from the Q3 level and an increase of $33 million year-over-year, $58 million considering the revolver draw in the prior year. Combined with availability on our revolving credit facility, we had total liquidity of $106.9 million. With our typical cash build in the fourth quarter, we expect to conservatively end the year with approximately $65 million to $75 million of cash. We do not anticipate any borrowings for the remainder of the year.

Inventory at the end of the quarter was $83.9 million compared to $140.2 million in the prior year or 40% percent lower. The prior year levels were elevated by the rollout of new categories, and we currently have 12% fewer stores, but we are down approximately 20% to our plan. The significant receipt testing made while stores were closed in April, followed by vessel and ports shipping constraints has impacted our sales to some degree since the latter part of the second quarter. Because we protected seasonal buys, the inventory shortages have been in our core everyday products and has been much deeper in some key product categories. We expect to continue to see a sales impact in those categories in the fourth quarter, but expect to return to near planned inventory levels by the end of the fiscal year.

Year-to-date cash provided by operations $14.5 million compared to cash used of $62.4 million in the prior year or a change of $76.9 million. The improvement is due to better operating performance in the second and third quarters, $42.3 million improvement year-over-year and changes in working capital, $34.6 million year-over-year improvement. The working capital changes are primarily driven by lower inventory levels, offset by lower related accounts payable. Additionally, we received a $12.3 million income tax refund from the CARES Act NOL carryback in the second quarter.

Capital expenditures were $7.6 million compared to $12.8 million in the prior year and were primarily driven by investments in supply chain and e-commerce. We still expect capital spend to remain below the low end of the initial range we communicated of $10 million for the year.

The financial goals we provided on the second quarter earnings call continues to be relevant as we execute the transformation of our business over the next two to three years. We summarize the goals in our earnings release this morning. Rather than reading through those again, I’d like to reinforce the overall message we’re communicating with our long-term annual financial targets.

First, they all indicate how we expect to achieve top line growth, margin improvement and cost reductions over this multi-year period with specific target to improve our gross profit rate to the low- to mid-30% range, improve EBITDA margins at a high-single-digit range, and improve operating income margins in the mid-single0digit range.

Second, it’s worth noting that those are annual target. With the seasonality in our business, we typically see stronger performance in the second half of the year compared with the first half.

And lastly, with — from a liquidity perspective, our main goal will continue to be maintaining a healthy balance sheet. Within this model, we expect to generate excess cash annually and we’ll allocate first two projects to drive and/or reduce costs but are also happy to announce that the Board authorized a $20 million share repurchase program. We intend to be disciplined and opportunistic with our share repurchase program, and we’ll provide updates with each earnings announcement regarding activity under the plan.

With that, we are ready — we are now ready to take questions.

