Kohl’s Corp posts Q2 beat as economy reopens: Infographic

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $4.45 billion, up 31% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.48 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

KSS shares fell 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 34% since the beginning of this year.

