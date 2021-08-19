Kohl’s Corp posts Q2 beat as economy reopens: Infographic

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $4.45 billion, up 31% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.48 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
KSS shares fell 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 34% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Kohl’s Corp Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
How Macy’s (M) performed in Q2 financial results
Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $5.6 billion, up 59% year-over-year and above
Infographic: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 revenue up 68%; earnings beat
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased amid elevated demand. The results also topped the Street view, driving the stock higher during the extended trading
Target Corp: Stock slides following Q2 earnings
Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $25.2 billion, up 10% year-over-year and