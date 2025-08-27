Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Kohl’s Corporation reports higher Q2 profit despite a decline in sales
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) on Wednesday reported an increase in second-quarter 2025 earnings, despite a decrease in sales. The retailer also provided guidance for fiscal 2025.
Total revenues declined 5% year-over-year to $3.5 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Comparable store sales dropped 4.2%. The company reported net income of $153 million or $1.35 per share for the July quarter, compared to $66 million or $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted net income was $64 million or $0.56 per share in Q2. For fiscal 2025, the management expects net sales to decrease by 5-6%. Full-year earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.80, on an adjusted basis.
Michael Bender, Kohl’s Interim Chief Executive Ocer, said, “Kohl’s second quarter performance is a testament to
the progress we are making against our 2025 initiatives. This resulted in sales performance that came in ahead of
our expectations.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
IPO News: Netskope files to go public after posting strong revenue growth
This year, the US IPO market witnessed a rebound in activity, particularly for sectors such as healthcare and technology, after a period of subdued performance. There has been an increase
What to expect when Dollar Tree (DLTR) reports Q2 2025 earnings
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has gained 23% over the past three months. The discount retailer is scheduled to report its earnings
Campbell’s Company expected to deliver Mixed Q4 results amid shifting consumer trends
The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ: CPB) is facing a challenging market environment, characterized by softening demand for its snack products and mounting margin pressures driven by rising costs. While its meals