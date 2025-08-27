Kohl’s Corporation reports higher Q2 profit despite a decline in sales

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) on Wednesday reported an increase in second-quarter 2025 earnings, despite a decrease in sales. The retailer also provided guidance for fiscal 2025.

Total revenues declined 5% year-over-year to $3.5 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Comparable store sales dropped 4.2%. The company reported net income of $153 million or $1.35 per share for the July quarter, compared to $66 million or $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income was $64 million or $0.56 per share in Q2. For fiscal 2025, the management expects net sales to decrease by 5-6%. Full-year earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.80, on an adjusted basis.

Michael Bender, Kohl’s Interim Chief Executive Ocer, said, “Kohl’s second quarter performance is a testament to

the progress we are making against our 2025 initiatives. This resulted in sales performance that came in ahead of

our expectations.”

Prior Performance