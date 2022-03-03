KR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Kroger’s Q4 2021 financial results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total company sales were $33 billion compared to $30.7 billion for the same period a year ago. Excluding fuel, total company sales rose 3.7% year-over-year. Identical sales, excluding fuel, increased 4%.

Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. was $566 million, or $0.75 per share, compared to a net loss of $77 million, or $0.10 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.91.

For the full year of 2022, adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.75-3.85.

