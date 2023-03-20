Key highlights from Foot Locker’s (FL) Q4 2022 earnings results

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total sales remained relatively flat compared to last year at $2.3 billion. Comparable-store sales grew by 4.2%.

Net income attributable to Foot Locker Inc. was $19 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $103 million, or $1.02 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.97.

For FY2023, the company expects sales to be down 3.5-5.5% from last year.

