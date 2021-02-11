Kraft Heinz ends fiscal 2020 with a strong quarter

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The food products company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.94 billion, up 6% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.80 per share was also higher than what analysts had anticipated.
KHC shares rose 1.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased over 13% over the past 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Kraft Heinz Q4 earnings call transcript
“We set our multi-year transformation plan this time last year. We exceeded that plan in 2020. We are increasingly confident that we will again exceed that plan in 2021,” CEO Miguel Patricio said in a statement.
