Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Highlights of GoPro’s (GPRO) Q3 2020 earnings report

Shares of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) gained during Thursday’s extended trading session after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2020.

GoPro Q3 2020 earnings infographic

Total revenue more than doubled annually to $280.5 million during the three-month period and surpassed the estimates. As a result, the action camera maker turned to a profit of $0.20 per share in the third quarter, on an adjusted basis, from a loss of $0.42 per share in the same period of last year.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $3.3 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $74.8 million, or $0.51 per share in the prior-year period.

Read management/analysts’ comments on GoPro’s Q3 earnings

GoPro’s shares gained on Thursday evening, following the earnings announcement, after closing the regular session higher.

GoPro Q2 2020 Earnings AlphaGraph
  • GoPro reports Q1 2020 earnings results
  • GoPro Q4 2019 earnings results
  • GoPro Q3 2019 earnings results
  • Gopro Q2 2019 earnings results

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Alibaba (BABA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights for Q2 2021

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenue increased 30% year-over-year to RMB155,059 million ($22.8 billion). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell

Expedia revenues decline 58% in Q3: Infographic

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The travel company reported a 58% decline in Q3 revenue of $1.5 billion, surpassing

Infographic: How Fitbit (FIT) performed in Q3 2020

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $364 million. GAAP net loss was $54.5 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to

Tags

GadgetsHardware

Related Articles

Top